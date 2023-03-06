Going over every team competing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

For the first time since 2017, the World Baseball Classic is back.

The 2020 iteration of the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there are some changes from the last time we saw the competition. The biggest change is that the field has expanded from 16 to 20 teams vying for the title.

Let’s take a bit of a deeper look at the field here.

2023 World Baseball Classic teams

The Dominican Republic, who won the title in 2013, is the betting favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re getting +200 odds to win the whole thing. Defending champions, the United States of America, is looking like the second-best option to bet on, with +275 odds.

The expanded field also means there are three teams making their WBC debuts, with Great Britain, Nicaragua and the Czech Republic playing for the first time. Panama is the fourth team that wasn’t in the tourney in 2017, though they qualified twice before, in 2006 and 2009.

Both Great Britain and the Czech Republic have the longest odds in the tournament, going off at +50000.

Here’s a full list of all 20 teams.

Pool A

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B

Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C

United States

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua