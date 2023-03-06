Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back in 2023! The event is supposed to run every four years, but COVID-19 derailed the 2021 tournament. It’s been six years since Team USA prevailed in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and the field has grown from 16 to 20 teams this time around.

The tournament will start with Classic Pool Play on March 8, and the games will carry on until the Championship in Miami, FL on March 21. We’ll break down the full schedule below.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

Pool play: March 7-15

Quarterfinals: March 16-18

Semifinals: March 19-20

Championship: March 21

Pool play begins on March 7 with Cuba facing the Netherlands at 11 p.m. ET from Taichung, Taiwan, which is the host site for Pool A. Team USA will not play until March 11, which is when Pool C begins play from Phoenix, AZ.

There are five teams in each pool, and the top two will advance to the quarterfinals. After the pool stage, a traditional bracket will be set for the eight remaining teams. Every game will be broadcast on either FS1, FS2, Tubi, or FOX. Here’s how the full schedule plays out:

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands vs. Cuba, 11 p.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, March 8

Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m. ET on FS2

Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m. ET on FS2

Thursday, March 9

Japan vs. China, 5 a.m. ET on FS2

Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m. ET on Tubi

China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. ET on Tubi

Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m. ET on FS2

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m. ET on Tubi

Australia vs. China, 10 p.m. ET on FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m. ET on FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m. ET on FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m. ET on FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m. ET on FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. ET on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m. ET on FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Quarterfinals Game 1 (Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-Up), 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. ET on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. ET on FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals Game 2 (Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up), 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Friday, March 17

Quarterfinals Game 3 (Pool D Winner vs. Pool C Runner-Up), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, March 18

Quarterfinals Game 4 (Pool C Winner vs. Pool D Runner-Up), 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 19

Semifinals Game 1 (Quarterfinals Winners From Game 1 vs. Game 2), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Monday, March 20

Semifinals Game 2 (Quarterfinals Winners From Game 3 vs. Game 4), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Tuesday, March 21