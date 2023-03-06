Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back in 2023! The event is supposed to run every four years, but COVID-19 derailed the 2021 tournament. It’s been six years since Team USA prevailed in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and the field has grown from 16 to 20 teams this time around.
The tournament will start with Classic Pool Play on March 8, and the games will carry on until the Championship in Miami, FL on March 21. We’ll break down the full schedule below.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
Pool play: March 7-15
Quarterfinals: March 16-18
Semifinals: March 19-20
Championship: March 21
Pool play begins on March 7 with Cuba facing the Netherlands at 11 p.m. ET from Taichung, Taiwan, which is the host site for Pool A. Team USA will not play until March 11, which is when Pool C begins play from Phoenix, AZ.
There are five teams in each pool, and the top two will advance to the quarterfinals. After the pool stage, a traditional bracket will be set for the eight remaining teams. Every game will be broadcast on either FS1, FS2, Tubi, or FOX. Here’s how the full schedule plays out:
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands vs. Cuba, 11 p.m. ET on FS1
Wednesday, March 8
- Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 6 a.m. ET on FS2
- Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m. ET on FS2
- Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m. ET on FS2
Thursday, March 9
- Japan vs. China, 5 a.m. ET on FS2
- Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m. ET on Tubi
- China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. ET on Tubi
- Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Friday, March 10
- Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m. ET on FS2
- Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m. ET on Tubi
- Australia vs. China, 10 p.m. ET on FS2
- Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, March 11
- Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m. ET on FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2
- Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX
- Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
- United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
- Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
- Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m. ET on FS2
Sunday, March 12
- Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m. ET on FS1
- Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m. ET on FS2
- Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2
- Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m. ET on FS1
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
- United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m. ET on FS2
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m. ET on FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m. ET on FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. ET on FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET on FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET on FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m. ET on FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- Quarterfinals Game 1 (Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-Up), 6 a.m. ET on FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m. ET on FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. ET on FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. ET on FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Quarterfinals Game 2 (Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up), 6 a.m. ET on FS2
Friday, March 17
- Quarterfinals Game 3 (Pool D Winner vs. Pool C Runner-Up), 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, March 18
- Quarterfinals Game 4 (Pool C Winner vs. Pool D Runner-Up), 7 p.m. ET on FOX
Sunday, March 19
- Semifinals Game 1 (Quarterfinals Winners From Game 1 vs. Game 2), 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Monday, March 20
- Semifinals Game 2 (Quarterfinals Winners From Game 3 vs. Game 4), 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- Championship Game (Semifinals Winners From Game 1 vs. Game 2), 7 p.m. ET on FS1