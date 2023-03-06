2023 Mountain West Tournament: Odds to win league title in Las Vegas

The Mountain West Conference Tournament is headed to Sin City. The tourney tips off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the championship game wrapping things up on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. The later-round games will be available to watch on CBS.

No. 1 seed San Diego State opens as the favorite, with No. 2 seed Boise State just behind. The top five seeds get a bye to the second round, and having one less game to win could certainly improve those teams’ chances of reaching the championship. SDSU and Boise State went 1-1 in the regular season against each other, with the Broncos winning the most recent matchup.

Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Odds to win 2023 Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego State: +150

Boise State: +340

Utah State: +380

Nevada: +600

New Mexico: +1200

UNLV: +1400

San Jose State: +4000

Colorado State: +6000

Fresno State: +20000

Air Force: +25000

Wyoming: +50000