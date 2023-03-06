How to watch ‘TÁR’ before the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The most prestigious awards ceremony of the year will see the movie industry’s biggest stars and visionaries congregate in celebration of some of the best films and works to release in 2022. Among this year’s nominees hoping to sweep the biggest awards is Tár, which stars Cate Blanchett in the leading role.

Tár was met with critical acclaim upon its release in theaters and has generally been well-received by audiences. The film currently holds a 91% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 73% audience score to go along with it. Metacritic, which leverages a weighted average to score films, assigned the film a 92 out of 100, which indicates universal acclaim.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Tár has +5000 odds to win Best Picture, the seventh-highest among the nominees. While being awarded the ceremony’s highest honor may be a long shot, the odds are much more favorable for the film’s director and leading star. Todd Field has the third-best odds at +1600 to win Best Director, and Cate Blanchett is listed at -105 to win Best Actress, widely considered a favorite, alongside Michelle Yeoh, who is listed with -140 odds.

How to watch TÁR

Because Tár was produced by Focus Features, which NBC Universal owns. The film can be streamed on Peacock, which requires a subscription. If you don’t have a subscription, you can either purchase or rent the film on a number of platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube.