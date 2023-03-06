Tony Pollard rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The Cowboys have had a hidden gem in Tony Pollard for years now. They slowly gave him more and more opportunities and this season he finally showed he was one of the most underrated players in the NFL. Wherever he plays next season, he will be RB1 and give the team a chance to make it far. The issue is his cost will be high and many teams don’t like spending big on running backs.

2023 in review

While splitting time with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard had 193 carries for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns. He showed out well in his contract year and has earned himself a ton of money. He played a big role in the Cowboys' success throughout the season.

His stats could’ve been even better, but Ezekiel Elliott operated as Dallas’ goal-line back. Pollard made Dak Prescott’s job easier as well and was a good blocker. Sadly for Pollard, he suffered a broken leg in their playoff game which could have a bit of an effect on his free agency.

Do the Cowboys want to keep him?

Yes, and they proved it by franchise tagging Pollard on Monday, March 6, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Pollard signs the deal, he’ll make $10.09 million in 2023. However, the Cowboys could sign Pollard to a long-term deal.

Rumored interest

There hasn’t been a ton of rumored interest as most expected Pollard to be franchise tagged by the ‘Boys, and that’s exactly what happened.