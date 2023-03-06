Geno Smith rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to do their best to bring quarterback Geno Smith back for at least another season. For now, at least, they plan to draft another player at the position.

2023 in review

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Seahawks planned to make it through the year with a starting QB, but they found a potential multi-year option in Smith — who completed a career-high 399 passes on 572 passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. An astounding season for the 11-year-veteran has left the options wide open in the NFL.

Do the Seahawks want to keep him?

March 6 update: Smith and Seahawks are working towards a three-year contract extension worth $105 million, which means the quarterback will remain with the team for the near term.

It is hard to tell what the Seahawks want to do. Smith shocked everyone last season with his success, but the Seahawks seemed to know he could be that good all along. Pete Carroll has spoken highly about Smith during the offseason and has said they have been in deep negotiations with him this offseason. They have also said they could draft a quarterback in the first round. This could be a situation where they offer Smith a short deal and hope to let him play a year or two before handing the keys to a young prospect like Anthony Richardson.

Rumored interest

Rumors around teams interested in Geno Smith has been quiet. Many think he will resign with the Seahawks. But a few teams that will likely have interest are the Saints, Raiders, and Buccaneers. Smith is reliable and is a veteran which most of these teams are looking for. He won’t be as expensive as other options and gives these teams a chance to win.