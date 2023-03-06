NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Games on March 6 that will determine who’s in and out

This week’s bubble watch will have us focused on plenty of conference championship games in the week before Selection Sunday. With a conference championship win signaling an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, many of these games will make or break a season. Let’s take a look at today’s championship games.

Bubble Games to watch on March 6

South Alabama vs. Louisiana

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns face off in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Monday. South Alabama has made a surprisingly deep run as a No. 8 seed in a 14-team conference, while the Ragin’ Cajuns are a No. 2 seed. The winner of this game will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Chattanooga vs. Furman

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Chattanooga Mocs take on the Furman Paladins in the Southern Conference Championship game on Monday to determine which of the two will receive an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Furman enters as the No. 1 seed with the Mocs coming in at No. 7 in a 10-team conference. The Mocs took home the 2022 Southern Championship, while Furman hasn’t won a conference championship since 1980.