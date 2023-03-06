Full preview for Southern Conference Championship game between Furman-Chattanooga

The championship for the Southern Conference Tournament sees the No. 1 Furman Paladins vs. the No. 7 Chattanooga Mocs in the final game on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Chattanooga 18-15 (7-11 SoCon), 183 NET, 192 KenPom

Chattanooga is back in the the SoCon tourney title game for the second year in a row and is looking for some of the same magic that allowed it to stun Furman at the buzzer a year ago. The Mocs experienced growing pains under first-year head coach Dan Earl and limped into the conference tournament on a three-game losing streak. However, they were able to put down VMI on Friday before upsetting odds favorite Samford in an 85-82 quarterfinal victory on Saturday. They then downed Wofford 74-62 in the semifinals on Sunday, setting up an anticipated title rematch with Furman.

A win here would give Chattanooga its 13th NCAA Tournament bid in program history and it would be the first time where it earned back-to-back bids since 1994-1995.

No. 1 Furman 26-7 (15-3 SoCon), 87 NET, 91 KenPom

Furman is back in the SoCon title game for a second year in a row and is looking to complete its redemption arc after getting clipped by Chattanooga at the buzzer one year ago. Led by SoCon Player of the Year Jalen Slawson, the Paladins rarely stumbled in conference play and was able to claim the regular season title. In the league tourney, they handled Mercer by 15 points on Saturday before edging Western Carolina in an 83-80 overtime victory on Sunday.

A win would clinch Furman its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1980.

How to watch the SoCon Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for CONFERENCE Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Furman -4

Point total: 150.5

Moneyline: Furman -190, Chattanooga +160

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Furman: +100

Chattanooga: +1500