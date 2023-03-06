Derek Carr to sign four-year contract with New Orleans Saints, per report

Longtime Raiders quarterback and 2014 second-round pick Derek Carr is reportedly headed to the Big Easy to join the New Orleans Saints. Carr has been with the Raiders since 2014, and was released by Las Vegas in February 2023 after a 6-11 finish to the season. He had also been linked to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets in the NFL rumor mill. The contract will include a four-year deal for the veteran, per Ian Rapoport.

Saints have emerged as the front runners to sign former Raiders’ QB Derek Carr and an agreement could be reached as early as today, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/f02UQ3m1pL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

2022 performance

Carr finished 2022 with 24 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions, ending with 3,522 passing yards and completing 60.8% of his pass attempts.

Fantasy implications for Las Vegas Raiders

Jarrett Stidham is the Raiders’ backup quarterback, and while he did an impressive job to finish out Vegas’ season, he will not move into the starting spot. The Raiders will likely look to negotiate a new QB deal during free agency. Aaron Rodgers has been rumored at times to be a frontrunner for the job, and Jimmy Garoppolo is also up for free agency in 2023. With a high draft pick, we can also expect to see Las Vegas grab a rookie quarterback from the 2023 class as a developmental investment.

Fantasy implications for Saints

Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton started for the New Orleans Saints this past season. Dalton is up for free agency in this offseason, and the Saints may choose to release Winston ahead of his free agency period.