Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 6

With just six games on Monday’s NBA slate, targeting the best player props can be tough for bettors. Here’s a few of our favorite props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Raptors (-120)

It’s crazy to see this category at minus odds but that’s how good the Nuggets big man is. The reigning two-time MVP continues to create distance between himself and challengers in this year’s award race and could tally a fourth straight triple-double at home tonight. Given how efficient Denver has been offensively, back Jokic to turn in another impressive all-around showing.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists vs. Heat (-120)

Young hit 10 assists in the last game against the Heat, and has gone over this line in seven of his last 10 games. One of those unders came at nine assists. A potential concern is Young’s poor shooting performance last time, which is unlikely to happen again. He may take even more shots this game, which would obviously limit his ability to get assists. Even then, the Hawks have enough offensive firepower for Young to be able to cross this mark Monday.

Damian Lillard under 36.5 points vs. Pistons (+100)

This is always a risky bet, especially since Lillard can heat up from deep. However, there are some key factors working against the Blazers guard tonight. Portland is on the second night of a back-to-back, so Lillard could play less minutes. The Blazers might also blow out the Pistons quickly, leading to less playing time for Lillard. He’s gone under this mark in two of the last four games, and the unders come immediately after big showings. He had 41 against the Magic Sunday, so there’s a chance he hits the under on this high number tonight.