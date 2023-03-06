NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 6

We’ve got six games on Monday’s NBA slate, which could make DFS value plays tough to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings, $4,900

It’s easy to back a sharpshooter on the NBA’s best offense. Huerter has two games of 38+ DKFP in his last three, and he’s topped 25 DKFP in five of his last eight. There’s a possibility De’Aaron Fox doesn’t play tonight or is limited, which would mean more playmaking opportunities for Huerter. The guard is shooting 44.2% from deep over his last eight games.

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons, $4,900

Diallo is set to get big minutes as the Pistons rest their key guys. Some of Detroit’s fringe rotation players are also dealing with injuries, so Diallo could see more touches than usual here. The Pistons combo wing is averaging 27.6 DKFP over his last three games and gets the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back set. He has the green light to fire away, so there’s plenty of upside with this selection.

Melton was unable to follow up his 40.8 DKFP performance with another massive showing, turning in just 9.0 DKFP against the Bucks. However, the 76ers could be down two starters with Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker nursing injuries. That would mean more key rotation minutes for Melton, who can get hot from deep at any time and deliver amazing value at this price point. The matchup is also favorable, as the Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back set.