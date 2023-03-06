Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The Boston Celtics (45-20) will travel for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. This is the fourth and final time these teams will face off this season. The Cavaliers lead the series this season 2-1, but the Celtics won the most recent matchup 117-113.

The Celtics are dealing with a few injuries. Malcolm Brodgon is set as a game-time decision as he’s dealing with an ankle injury. Robert Williams has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury that will keep him out a few games. Donovan Mitchell is the only Cavalier listed on the injury report as he’s questionable with a hand injury.

The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 218.5. On the moneyline, the Cavaliers are -240 while the Heat are +200.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +6

The Celtics are coming off a brutal loss to the New York Knicks in double overtime. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown know a win and against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference would be a big confidence boost. Not only do I think they cover tonight, but I think they win outright.

The Celtics are 16-15 on the road against the spread this season, but they were favorites in most of those games. They have been the underdog in just four games this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games. If Mitchell is ruled out, this spread will go down, so try to get it in as soon as possible.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

The total is low for this game, but it makes sense. On the road, the Celtics under has cashed in 20 of 31 games. For the Cavaliers, the under has cashed in 18 of 34 home games. Look for both teams finishing in the low 100’s for another under.