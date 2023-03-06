Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks (32-32) will take on the Miami Heat (34-31) Monday night in a division showdown. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami-Dade Arena. This is the fourth and final time these teams will face off this season. The Heat lead the series 2-1 and won the last matchup with the Hawks 117-109.

The Hawks aren't dealing with any injuries. The Heat have a few as Kyle Lowry is out with a knee injury and Kevin Love is probable with a rib contusion.

The Heat are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229. On the moneyline, the Heat are -150 while the Hawks are +130.

Hawks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +3

The Hawks will turn things around with Quin Snyder at the helm now. He has proven regular season success and has a talented team in Atlanta. The Heat have had struggles this season and it hasn’t seemed like anything will change. They will make the playoffs, but they’re not a true title threat.

The Heat are the worst team in the NBA at home against the spread at 9-21-2. The Heat are 2-3 in their last five games including 1-2 at home. Take the Hawks to cover and possible win outright.

Over/Under: Over 229

The over has cashed in 20 of 33 road games for the Hawks this season. With stars like Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, this team can score plenty of points. The Heat have not scored a ton of points this year, but they’re playing a Hawks team who struggles defensively. The Hawks have gone over this in four of their last five. Expect that the over to hit again tonight.