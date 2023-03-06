Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Toronto Raptors (32-33) square off against the Denver Nuggets (45-19) Monday night in a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. These teams have not matched up against each other yet this season but will meet twice in the next eight days.

The Raptors aren’t dealing with any injuries. For the Nuggets, Thomas Bryant and Vlatko Cancar are questionable with ankle and wrist injuries. Zeke Nnaji is out and will be for a few weeks as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -245 while the Raptors are +205.

Raptors vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -6.5

This is an odd spread as the Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA and are at home. They have covered this number in three straight games. The Raptors have played better basketball lately, but the Nuggets will be too much for them at home. Nikola Jokic has had a stellar year and I don’t think Toronto will have an answer for him.

The Nuggets have been the best team in the NBA against the spread at home. They have covered in 22 of 33 home games including one push. On the road, Toronto is 13-19 against the spread, so it’s a one-sided matchup looking at the numbers.

Over/Under: Under 229

The Raptors have gone under this total in five straight games while the Nuggets have gone under in three of their last five games. Both teams are in the top half of the NBA defensively. With both these teams having success on the defensive end, this should be a low-scoring game. The Nuggets have gone under in 18 of 33 home games this season. Take the under tonight.