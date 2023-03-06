Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Kings on Monday

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-33) will look to improve on their play-in seeding when they meet the Sacramento Kings (37-26) Monday evening. The Pelicans have lost four of their last five, while the Kings were on a five-game winning streak before losing to the Timberwolves Saturday.

Josh Richardson remains out for New Orleans with a personal issue. Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a calf injury. For the Kings, star point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Kings are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 237.

Pelicans vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -5

The Pelicans have been a shell of themselves since Zion Williamson’s injury, sporting a 8-19 mark overall. New Orleans has done enough to remain in the play-in mix and did beat the Kings in the last meeting in February, so this team is still feisty. However, Sacramento is the better group at the moment and should cover in this one, especially if Fox plays.

Over/Under: Over 237

The last meeting between these teams went over this line and there’s enough firepower on both sides to feel confident despite the high total. The Kings have the best offense in the NBA, so the Pelicans know they’re going to have to put up a ton of points to keep up. Look for a high-scoring contest to materialize here and the over to connect.