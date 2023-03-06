De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 6

We’ve got just six games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 6

Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - TBD

Al Horford (injury management) - TBD

Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD

Jaylen Brown (injury management) - TBD

Brogdon got ruled out of Sunday’s game, and Horford has typically sat back-to-back sets. Tatum and Brown are more likely to suit up here but anything can happen after an overtime game.

Donovan Mitchell (finger) - questionable

Mitchell suffered this injury in Saturday’s game and did return, so it wasn’t considered serious at the time. However, this designation does mean there’s a chance the star shooting guard does miss some games. If he sits, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will get more shots and minutes in this rotation.

Tobias Harris (calf) - questionable

P.J. Tucker (back) - questionable

Harris and Tucker both left in Saturday’s game. If both sit, look for De’Anthony Melton, Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels to take on bigger roles in this offense. If the Sixers had a choice, they’d like to have Tucker in the lineup for defensive purposes since Harris’ offense can be made up more easily.

Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - TBD

Haliburton played Sunday but the Pacers are in the tank race and have no reason to risk their star guard unnecessarily. If he sits, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will be the focal points of this offense.

Damian Lillard (injury management) - TBD

Jerami Grant (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Blazers play this on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

James Wiseman (knee) - questionable

Killian Hayes (hand) - questionable

The Pistons are in tank mode and it’s all about evaluation now. If Wiseman sits, Marvin Bagley will be an excellent DFS play. If Hayes sits, Jaden Ivey and R.J. Hampton would get more playing time.

Kevin Love (ribs) - probable

Love should be available for the Heat.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - questionable

Josh Richardson (personal) - OUT

If Valanciunas is out, Willy Hernangomez will likely continue to start with Jaxson Hayes also getting good minutes. Trey Murphy will get solid playing time with Richardson still out.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - questionable

Fox previously played through a wrist injury and now dealing with a hamstring. If he sits, Davion Mitchell will be in line to get the start for the Kings. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk would also see an uptick in minutes.