De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 6

We’ve got just six games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 6
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) - TBD
Al Horford (injury management) - TBD
Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD
Jaylen Brown (injury management) - TBD
Brogdon got ruled out of Sunday’s game, and Horford has typically sat back-to-back sets. Tatum and Brown are more likely to suit up here but anything can happen after an overtime game.
Donovan Mitchell (finger) - questionable
Mitchell suffered this injury in Saturday’s game and did return, so it wasn’t considered serious at the time. However, this designation does mean there’s a chance the star shooting guard does miss some games. If he sits, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will get more shots and minutes in this rotation.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
Tobias Harris (calf) - questionable
P.J. Tucker (back) - questionable
Harris and Tucker both left in Saturday’s game. If both sit, look for De’Anthony Melton, Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels to take on bigger roles in this offense. If the Sixers had a choice, they’d like to have Tucker in the lineup for defensive purposes since Harris’ offense can be made up more easily.
Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - TBD
Haliburton played Sunday but the Pacers are in the tank race and have no reason to risk their star guard unnecessarily. If he sits, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will be the focal points of this offense.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons
Damian Lillard (injury management) - TBD
Jerami Grant (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Blazers play this on the second night of a back-to-back.
Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT
Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT
James Wiseman (knee) - questionable
Killian Hayes (hand) - questionable
The Pistons are in tank mode and it’s all about evaluation now. If Wiseman sits, Marvin Bagley will be an excellent DFS play. If Hayes sits, Jaden Ivey and R.J. Hampton would get more playing time.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Kevin Love (ribs) - probable
Love should be available for the Heat.
Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - questionable
Josh Richardson (personal) - OUT
If Valanciunas is out, Willy Hernangomez will likely continue to start with Jaxson Hayes also getting good minutes. Trey Murphy will get solid playing time with Richardson still out.
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - questionable
Fox previously played through a wrist injury and now dealing with a hamstring. If he sits, Davion Mitchell will be in line to get the start for the Kings. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk would also see an uptick in minutes.