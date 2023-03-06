Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and down for some ‘Mutant Mayhem’ in new trailer

You are in luck if you’ve been jonesing for some animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is here with some Into The Spider-verse flair and will be out in theaters on Aug. 4th.

The new footage shows that the Seth Rogan-produced film emphasizes the teenage aspect of Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael. It literally feels like four friends hanging out and doing crazy stuff. Actors who will be voicing the foursome will be Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon.

Mutant Mayhem also has a star-studded cast rounding out with Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe and co-director Kyler Spears.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.