Report: Titans shopping running back Derrick Henry

Michael Silver of Bally Sports reported on Sunday night that the Tennessee Titans have been in trade discussions with other teams surrounding running back Derrick Henry. The news comes in the aftermath of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis where all 32 general managers had an opportunity to meet and discuss potential deals. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were other star that could be shopped according to Silver.

Henry is entering the final year of his contract, where he would be a cap hit of $16.3 million for the Titans. The team would save $11 million in cap space if they traded him after June 1. A two-time rushing champion, and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Henry has been the face of the franchise for the last several seasons. He has run for at least 1,500 yards in three of his last four seasons and could’ve potentially crossed that milestone again in 2021 if his season wasn’t cut short due to a foot injury.

Tennessee recently hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as its new general manager. This may be an early indication of him blowing things and starting from scratch in Nashville.