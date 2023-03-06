How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on March 6

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the TD Garden in Boston.

The countdown to Wrestlemania 39 in Inglewood, CA, is 26 days and we’re now inside of four weeks until the spectacle at SoFi Stadium. We’re an for an interesting show from Boston tonight, where a local legend will make an appearance.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be headlined by John Cena dropping by to make an appearance in front of the Boston crowd. We recently saw the West Newberry, MA, native in a ring a few months ago when he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final Smackdown of 2022. Now with Wrestlemania right around the corner, we’ll see if there are any plans for the 16-time world champion for the spectacle in the Los Angeles area.

In the main event of last week’s show, Becky Lynch and Lita dethroned Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. With Bayley running interference for Damage CTRL on the outside, Trish Stratus made a surprise return to even the odds and help the challengers capture the gold. That has led to speculation that all of these stars will be involved in a six-women tag team match at Wrestlemania, so we’ll see if that gets made official tonight.

Speaking of Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion is dealing with multiple fronts as ‘Mania draws near. On last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, he finally came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, who he will face at SoFi Stadium in the main event. Reigns talked about how much Rhodes’ father Dusty influenced him, but insulted the challenger by suggesting that the “American Dream” never brought up his son in any of their conversations. Rhodes, in turn, told the champ to his face that he will do the impossible and dethrone him.

As for the Bloodline, Reigns is running out of patience for the continued absence of Jey Uso and Jimmy is starting to feel the brunt of it. He emphasized that if Jey isn’t present for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown, then he will hold Jimmy personally responsible. Tonight, Jimmy will have an opportunity to momentarily get back in the good graces of the “Tribal Chief” when facing Sami Zayn.

Also on the show, Seth Rollins has invited Logan Paul to come face-to-face with him in the ring and this is where a match between the two for Wrestlemania will most likely be made official. And after No. 1 contender Asuka defeated Carmella last week, Raw Women’s Champion will face the “Staten Island Princess” tonight.