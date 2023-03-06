Picks, predictions for San Francisco vs. Gonzaga in WCC Tournament on Monday

The San Francisco Dons take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Coat Conference semifinals on Monday, March 6. The game will air on ESPN2 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds in WCC Semifinals

Spread: Gonzaga -14

Over/Under: 162

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1300, San Francisco +750

No. 6 San Francisco (20-13, 7-9 WCC) made quick work of Pacific in their first playoff game before outlasting No. 3 Santa Clara in overtime in the quarterfinal round. The Dons have lost to Gonzaga twice already this season, once by two points at home and once by 18 points on the road. They rank 100th at KenPom and are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament, barring a championship victory in the West Coast tourney.

No. 2 Gonzaga (26-5, 14-2 WCC) is projected to get a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are favored to win the West Coast Conference Tournament, as well. The Zags rank 10th overall at KenPom and first in adjusted offensive efficiency, leading the nation in scoring with 88 points per game. They have not played a WCC tournament game yet because of the ladder format, which gives the top two seeds a bye into the semifinals.

The Pick: San Francisco +14

The Dons put together an impressive performance in the quarterfinal round, holding Santa Clara scoreless in the final minutes of overtime to secure their spot in the semifinal round. SF might not come in as rested as Gonzaga will, but they come in with plenty of momentum after a big win. At a neutral site in Las Vegas, I like the Dons to cover here.