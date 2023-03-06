Corey Williams to replace Mark Adams, suspended for Big 12 Tournament for racial remarks

Following the suspension of Texas Tech’s Mark Adams for remarks that were considered racially insensitive by at least one Red Raiders player, the school has announced that assistant coach Corey Williams will serve as interim coach for at least the beginning of the Big 12 Tournament.

It is alleged that Adams when speaking to a player “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” according to a statement from the university.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium also says there is another incident from earlier this season where a player was told “I can spit on you whenever I want to,” by Adams, who claims he had a bad cough at the time.

Adams was hired internally after Chris Beard left for the Texas Longhorns. Beard was fired in Austin earlier this season after a domestic violence call was made to police by his fiancee.

If Adams is eventually fired Texas Tech, his compensation will be the subject of debate: His contract extension signed last season lasts through 2027, and pays him $15.5 million over five years. If he were to be fired without cause, he is owed 60% of what is remaining on his contract, but any investigation could find a reason he’d be in violation of his contract, and would have him owed nothing.

Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) has lost three straight, and faces West Virginia in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.