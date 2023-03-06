Where is the West Coast Conference Tournament?

The 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament rages on, with the semifinals tipping off tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The tournament is taking place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV, which has housed the WCC tourney since 2009.

Las Vegas is becoming a west coast hub of college basketball at this time of the year and that is exemplified by several leagues hosting their conference tournaments within its confines. Along with the WCC, the Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12, and WAC will also host their respective tournaments at various arenas in “Sin City”. To add onto that, the NCAA Tournament will make its debut in Vegas later in the month with a regional being hosted at T-Mobile Arena.

As for the WCC, it has reached the main event of the 10-team tourney at Orleans Arena with the conference co-champions finally taking the court for the semifinals on Monday. Top seeded Saint Mary’s will face off against BYU before Gonzaga squares up with San Francisco. Given the cheap airfare into nearby Harry Reid International Airport, all four fan bases should be well represented for both the semifinals and championship games.