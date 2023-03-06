Where is the 2023 ACC Tournament?

The 2023 ACC Tournament is set to tip off on Tuesday, March 7 and will run through Saturday, March 11. This year’s tournament will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Greensboro Coliseum has been the spiritual home of the ACC Tournament since 1967 as this year’s tourney will be the 29th time it will be hosted inside of the historic venue. Along with pro wrestling, the venue has played host to countless iconic moments in ACC basketball history and serves as a link back to the conference’s roots as a Carolinas-based league. That’s some pretty cool history, just don’t ask Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim about it. He’s been in the ACC for about a decade now and hopefully he’s found some good restaurants in the region.

The first round will officially tip on Tuesday with Florida State facing Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET. Duke is currently the favorite to win the tournament with +290 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.