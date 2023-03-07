The World Baseball Classic will take the baseball world by storm next month as a true world champion is named.

The tournament is back on the scene after the 2020 version of it was forced to be canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means this is the first WBC in six years, with team USA winning its first title in 2017.

The field has been expanded this time, from 16 teams to 20. All 16 teams who were in it last time automatically qualified, with Great Britain, Nicaragua, Panama and the Czech Republic, qualifying as well. Great Britain, Nicaragua and the Czech Republic will be making their debut in the tournament this time.

The favorite to win it all is the Dominican Republic (+200), followed closely behind by the reigning champions (+275).

The tournament is broken down into four different pools, hosted around the world. Each pool has five teams and each team will play its fellow pool members once. Then, the top two teams from each pool will move on to the quarterfinals.

The championship game will be played in Miami on March 21.

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Pool A

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B

Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua