Josh Jacobs rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

March 7 update: The Raiders placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. If a team signs him to an offer sheet and the Raiders do not match it, the new team would need to give up two first-round picks to sign Jacobs.

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a major decision regarding star running back Josh Jacobs. The first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft enjoyed a career season in 2022, and now his contract is up. Should the Raiders offer Jacobs a long-term contract extension, keep him under the franchise tag, or let him test free agency? Let’s break it down below.

2022 in review

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season. He also ranked second in rushing attempts (340) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (12). This was easily his most productive season, also marking the third time in four years that he has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. On November 27, 2022 — Jacobs set a Raiders’ franchise record for most yards from scrimmage with 303 total yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Do the Raiders want to keep him?

Should the Las Vegas Raiders sign Jacobs to a long-term deal? The section above suggests that he’s more than deserving of a lucrative contract. However, the Raiders could place the franchise tag on their star running back before March 7 as well. Either way, Las Vegas has repeatedly mentioned that it wants Jacobs back on the roster next season.

Rumored interest

It makes sense for the Raiders to place Jacobs under the franchise tag, but the star running back mentioned that the team needs to add players around him if that’s the case. The deadline for players to receive the franchise tag is March 7, 2023.