NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Games on March 7 that will determine who’s in and out

As the first few conference finals begin to determine automatic bids ahead of Selection Sunday, we take a look at Tuesday’s games whose results will determine who is in and who is out.

Bubble Games to watch on March 7

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Charleston was an early-season Cinderella, even making it into the AP Top 25 for a period of time before getting their second loss of the season. They ended the year with just three total losses, though, and UNCW has now eliminated a Hofstra team that beat the Cougars. They could get a seed as high as No. 12 in current projections if they win the Colonial conference final.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The FDU Knights have already beaten the Merrimack Warriors twice this season, and the two teams will face off for a third time in the Northeast Conference Tournament on Tuesday to battle for what will likely be a First Four No. 16 seed.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky faces off against No. 3 Cleveland State in the Horizon League championship game to play for a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This should be a thriller — the two teams are 1-1 in head-to-head matchups this season, and each game was won by just one point.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts

Time: ESPN2

TV: 9:00 p.m. ET

Oral Roberts was everyone’s favorite No. 15 seed just a few years back, and the top-seeded team in the Summit League now has a chance to get back into the tournament as they face third-seeded North Dakota State. ORU has already bested ND State twice this year in regular season matchups and are projected to get a No. 12 seed.