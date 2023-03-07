What March 6 results mean for Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, Furman, Louisiana others in 2023 bracketology

Monday’s games saw tournament play continue as semifinal and final games wrapped up over multiple conferences. Let’s take a look at the most important wins from March 6 and how they will affect bracketology projections.

Key games for bracketology on March 6

Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

The Zags beat the San Francisco Dons for the third time this season in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals. Currently projected to be a No. 3 seed at both ESPN and CBS, the Bulldogs may get an opportunity to jump up one seed with a win over St. Mary’s and a championship title in the WCC Final. However, the Gaels are a tough opponent for Gonzaga, who went 1-1 against St. Mary’s this season.

St. Mary’s 76, BYU 69

St. Mary’s is headed to the WCC finals to face Gonzaga for the third time this season. Currently projected to be a No. 5 seed, this game shouldn’t change too much unless it’s a blowout either way. We may see St. Mary’s jump one seed or fall one seed.

Bubble Watch

Louisiana 71, South Alabama 66

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Championship to advance to the NCAA Tournament, where they are projected to receive a No. 14 seed.

Furman 88, Chattanooga 78

The Furman Paladins are Southern Conference champions and are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over four decades. They are projected to receive a No. 14 seed.