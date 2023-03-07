Raiders place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs

Update: Jacobs was given a non-exclusive franchise tag, per Tom Pelissero. This means that Jacobs can still negotiate with other teams. If a team wants to give him an offer, Las Vegas has the chance to match it. If they do, Jacobs remains with Las Vegas. If they don’t, Jacobs can join his new team, who will then owe Vegas a first-round pick in this and next year’s drafts.

The Las Vegas Raiders have franchise-tagged running back Josh Jacobs, per Ian Rapoport. The hope is that this gives them time to sign Jacobs to a long-term extension. As part of the tag, Jacobs will currently hold a $10.1 million cap hit. If the two sides work out an extension ahead of the 2023 regular season, his cap hit will inevitably change.

Jacobs was the NFL’s leading rusher last season. He played in all 17 games and ran for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. Jacobs added 53 receptions on 64 targets for an additional 400 yards in the passing game. Despite some nagging injuries toward the end of the season, he still logged 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. The Raiders declined his fifth-year option ahead of the season, and Jacobs made sure not to waste too much time in making them regret that decision.

Jacobs is considered a foundational part of the Raiders' future alongside wide receiver Davante Adams. The duo will have a new quarterback under center in 2023. Derek Carr fell out of favor with Las Vegas at the end of the 2022 season and signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Jacobs and Adams will look to help the Raiders to a better seasonal outcome next year in an ever-toughening AFC West.