Daniel Jones to sign 4-year, $160 million contract with Giants, per report

The New York Giants are signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160 million deal, per Ian Rapoport. There is also a reported $35 million available in incentives for various accomplishments and milestones during the tenure of the deal.

Jones was devoid of solid wide receivers in the 2022 season. As such, he finished the season with 3,205 passing yards and just 15 touchdowns with five interceptions in 16 games played. Jones has increased his dual-threat ability and scrambled 120 times for 708 yards and seven more touchdowns.

The secondary aspect of this deal is that this cleared up the franchise tag for New York to place on running back Saquon Barkley. Jones is back in New York for the next four years, giving the team more time to work out a long-term deal with Barkley. The Giants now need to turn their focus to bringing in more talented pass-catchers for Jones to utilize. In a division with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, New York still has work to do to ensure they compete in 2023 and beyond.