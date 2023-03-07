Full preview for Summit Championship game between North Dakota State-Oral Roberts

The championship for the Summit Conference Tournament sees the No. 1 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison in the final game of the tournament on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 Oral Roberts 29-4 (18-0 Summit League)

NET: 44

KenPom: 67

The darling of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Oral Roberts spent most of the season destroying Summit League competition. Led by senior guard Max Abamas, the Golden Eagles have rallied off 17 straight wins — a stretch that’s included a 92-69 win over North Dakota State. The Golden Eagles season ended at the hands of the Bison last year in the form of a 92-72 loss in the Summit League semifinal.

No. 3 North Dakota State 16-16 (11-7 Summit League)

Net: 208

KenPom: 205

Last year’s conference champion, the Bison enter tonight’s game off the back of an 89-79 win over rival South Dakota State. The Bison have reached another level recently, as they’ve won seven of their last games, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Oral Roberts. North Dakota State is led by junior forward Grant Nelson, who’s averaging 18.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

How to watch the Summit Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

TV: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Point spread: Oral Roberts -10.5

Point total: 153.5

Moneyline: Oral Roberts -600, North Dakota State +430

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Oral Roberts: +180

North Dakota State: +750