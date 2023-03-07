Full preview for Colonial Championship game between UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

The championship for the Colonial Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 College of Charleston Cougars vs. the No. 4 UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the final game on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBSSN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Charleston (30-3, 16-2 CAA)

NET: 51

KenPom: 73

Charleston made a big impact early in the season, finding their way into the AP Top 25 for a period of time before they finally lost a second time. The Cougars put together an impressive season that was topped off by dismantling No. 10 Stonybrook and a tight win over No. 3 Towson to reach the championship game. No. 1 seed Hofstra could have been a problem for the Cougars, but with UNCW on the other ticket, Charleston is just one heavily-favored win away from reaching the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars last reached the tournament in 2018.

No. 4 UNCW (24-9, 12-6 CAA)

NET: 144

KenPom: 161

UNC Wilmington had the fourth seed going into the CAA Tournament after closing out their regular season with a loss to Towson. They’ve been working hard to win, defeating No. 5 Drexel and No. 1 Hofstra by a combined 11 points. The Seahawks last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017, and have their work cut out for them here after two nail biters. Charleston beat the Seahawks 71-69 and 93-61 this season.

How to watch the Colonial Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBSSN

Livestream: Paramount+, CBS app

Point spread: Charleston -10

Point total: 140.5

Moneyline: Charleston -520, UNCW +380

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Charleston: -120

UNCW: +1000