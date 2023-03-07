 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full preview for Colonial Championship game between UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

The Colonial Conference will award their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner of UNCW vs. Charleston on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

NCAA Basketball: CAA Tournament Semifinals Game Two Charleston Cougars vs Towson Tigers Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The championship for the Colonial Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 College of Charleston Cougars vs. the No. 4 UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the final game on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBSSN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Charleston (30-3, 16-2 CAA)

NET: 51
KenPom: 73

Charleston made a big impact early in the season, finding their way into the AP Top 25 for a period of time before they finally lost a second time. The Cougars put together an impressive season that was topped off by dismantling No. 10 Stonybrook and a tight win over No. 3 Towson to reach the championship game. No. 1 seed Hofstra could have been a problem for the Cougars, but with UNCW on the other ticket, Charleston is just one heavily-favored win away from reaching the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars last reached the tournament in 2018.

No. 4 UNCW (24-9, 12-6 CAA)

NET: 144
KenPom: 161

UNC Wilmington had the fourth seed going into the CAA Tournament after closing out their regular season with a loss to Towson. They’ve been working hard to win, defeating No. 5 Drexel and No. 1 Hofstra by a combined 11 points. The Seahawks last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017, and have their work cut out for them here after two nail biters. Charleston beat the Seahawks 71-69 and 93-61 this season.

How to watch the Colonial Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV: CBSSN
Livestream: Paramount+, CBS app

Odds for Colonial Tournament Championship Game

Point spread: Charleston -10
Point total: 140.5
Moneyline: Charleston -520, UNCW +380

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Charleston: -120
UNCW: +1000

