Full preview for WCC Championship game between Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s

The championship for the West Coast Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 seed Gonzaga face the No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s in the final game on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and these two teams will meet in the WCC Final for the fourth time in five years.

No. 2 Gonzaga 26-5, (14-2 WCC), 9 NET, 10 KenPom

The Zags are certainly more flawed than the team Drew Timme took to the NCAA Championship Game in 2021, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t to be feared. They have the No. 1 adjusted offense in all of college basketball via KenPom, and have a ridiculous 58.3% eFG as a team. Where they can get in trouble is defensively, as their extreme length can only hide so much of their issues: They also allow teams to shoot 52.1% from the field

No. 1 Saint Mary’s 25-6 (14-2 WCC), 8 NET, 7 KenPom

The Gaels have been ahead of their rivals for most of the season by the computers, and were only caught in the league standings on the last day of play. Logan Johnson and Aidan Mahaney provide two different skill sets in the backcourt, while Mitchell Saxen and Alex Ducas help anchor a defense ranked No. 7 nationally in adjusted efficiency.

Where SMC has struggled as of late is with full court pressure, as both the Zags and San Francisco Dons used it to great success in the last two outings. Expect more 94 feet from GU in this one to try and exploit the leak.

How to watch the WCC Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for WCC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Gonzaga -3.5

Point total: 140.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -145, Saint Mary’s +125

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Gonzaga: -125

Saint Mary’s: +105