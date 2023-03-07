Full preview for Northeast Championship game between Merrimack-Fairleigh Dickinson

The championship for the Northeast Conference Tournament will feature the No. 1 Merrimack Mavericks vs. the No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson in the final game on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Regardless of the result, Fairleigh Dickinson will receive the NEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Merrimack is ineligible as part of its transition up to Division I.

No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson 19-14 (10-6 NEC), 300 NET, 314 KenPom

Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire country under first-year head coach Tobin Anderson. The team went from a miserable 4-22 campaign a year ago to the doorstep of a NEC title and a guaranteed trip to the NCAA Tournament. FDU has acquitted itself well in the league tourney so far, handling St. Francis NY in the quarterfinals last Wednesday before hammering St. Francis PA 70-50 in the semifinals on Saturday. They are trying to secure their seventh conference tournament title in program history.

No. 1 Merrimack 17-16 (12-4 NEC), 306 NET, 313 KenPom

In just its fourth season of Division I play, Merrimack picked up its second NEC regular season title and is trying to cut down the nets in the conference tournament for the very first time. The Warriors ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak before handling both LIU and Sacred Heart by double digits in their respective league tournament matchups. Merrimack has been led by NEC Co-Player of the Year Jordan Minor, who has averaged 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

How to watch the Northeast Tournament Championship Game

When: Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hammel Court, North Andover, MA

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Northeast Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Merrimack -3.5

Point total: 138.5

Moneyline: Merrimack -165, Fairleigh Dickinson +140

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Merrimack: -105

Fairleigh Dickinson: +230