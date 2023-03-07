Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 7 & Wednesday, March 8

The World Baseball Classic is underway. There is only one game on Tuesday, March 7 to begin the tournament, but we have three games in store for Wednesday. The tournament opens Tuesday night with Cuba facing the Netherlands. On Wednesday, Panama will pull double duty by taking on Chinese Taipei and then the Netherlands. Pool B will be in action on Wednesday as Australia faces South Korea.

While the games on Wednesday are important, these competing teams aren’t among the top teams at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the overall tournament. South Korea entered pool play with the sixth-best odds at +1300, followed by Chinese Taipei (+6500), Netherlands (+6500), Australia (+13000) and Panama (+15000).

FS1 and FS2 are hosting the opening games and a live stream is available at Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Tuesday, March 7

Cuba vs. Netherlands

Start time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: Cuba -200, Netherlands +170

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Wednesday, March 8

Panama vs. Chinese Taipei

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD

Australia vs. South Korea

Start time: 10 p.m. ET on FS1

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Panama vs. Netherlands

Start time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD