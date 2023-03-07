Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 7

There are eight games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors to hone in on player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 26.5 points vs. Thunder (-125)

Curry was supposedly going to be on a minutes limit in his return to action, but he played 32 minutes against the Lakers and scored 27 points. The guard will look to do even more Tuesday as the Warriors seek a key road win over the tanking Thunder. Curry went for 38 points in his lone game against Oklahoma City this year, and he should be counted on for a big performance again tonight.

Luka Doncic over 7.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (-140)

The Mavericks star has gone over this line in three of his last five games, although Maxi Kleber potentially coming back in could hurt him here. Doncic was playing through some thigh pain in Sunday’s game and that is worth monitoring as well, but he should be able to pull down eight rebounds against a Jazz team content to start tanking at the end of the season.

Bradley Beal over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (-145)

Beal hasn’t shot the triple well of late, only going over this line in five of his last 11 games. However, the Wizards shooting guard gets the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back and should be able to hit at least a couple deep shots. On the season, Beal is shooting 37.2% from deep and should take on a bigger scoring role here after serving as more of a distributor in his last few games.