NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 7

We’ve got eight games on Tuesday’s main DFS slate, which means there are plenty of spots to find great value plays to round out your lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Jones is going to keep starting for the Grizzlies while Ja Morant is away from the team. The point guard went for 60.8 DKFP in his last outing against the Clippers, scoring 25 points and dishing 12 assists in 36 minutes. Look for Jones to have another heavy workload tonight against the Lakers, who rank 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks, $4,600

Hardaway Jr. has plenty of upside with his three-point shooting ability. He’s connected on 59% of his shots from deep since the All-Star break and topped 24 DKFP in four of his last five games. The Jazz rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, presenting a favorable matchup for Hardaway Jr. The Mavericks need someone outside of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to score, and Hardaway Jr. seems to be emerging as that third option.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

After back-to-back games with 37.3 DKFP, Kuminga had a poor showing Sunday with just 16.0 DKFP in 13 minutes of action. He should see more work Tuesday against the Thunder, who have shifted into a pseudo-tank mentality to close out the season. The combo forward offers Golden State some energy and athleticism it’ll need to get a key road win.