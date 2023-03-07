Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The 76ers are on a two-game winning streak coming into the second game of this back-to-back set, while the Timberwolves are on a three-game win streak.

Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker sat out Monday’s game and are likely to be questionable tonight. Joel Embiid and James Harden could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back but their status isn’t clear yet. The Timberwolves are intact on the injury front from a day-to-day standpoint.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 229.5.

76ers vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +2.5

We’ll make this pick for now assuming both Embiid and Harden are in. The 76ers have been on an absolute tear of late, snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak and outlasting a pesky Pacers team Monday. The Timberwolves have started playing better but Philadelphia matches up well against Minnesota. The 76ers are 5-3-1 ATS with no rest, while the Timberwolves are 13-19 ATS as a favorite. If Philadelphia’s stars play, the 76ers should cover and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The 76ers have gone over this number in three straight games, while the Timberwolves snapped a streak of five unders with an over in their most recent game. Minnesota is averaging 116.5 points per game over the last 10 games, while Philly is putting up 118.3 points per game during the same span. Take the over tonight.