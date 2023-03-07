Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) will look to break their turbulent stretch when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) Tuesday evening. The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak and have plenty of drama off the court, while the Lakers have won three of their last five games.

Ja Morant is away from the team for personal reasons, while Brandon Clarke is done for the season with an Achilles injury. Anthony Davis is probable for the Lakers, while D’Angelo Russell has been upgraded to questionable.

The Lakers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 225.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1

The Grizzlies did beat the Lakers recently but that was with Morant on the floor. The electrifying point guard is dealing with a lot of controversy off the court, and it surely has impacted the entire team. Furthermore, Memphis has had its share of road struggles this season. The Grizzlies are 11-20-1 ATS as the road team and 2-9 ATS as the road underdog. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 9-8 ATS as a favorite and 16-15 ATS as the home team. With Russell potentially coming back, take LA to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

Both teams have gone under their totals in five of the last seven games. With Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies are likely to lean in more defensively. The Lakers have been solid on the defensive end of late, ranking 10th in points per game allowed over the last five contests. The under is the way to go in this game.