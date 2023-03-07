How to watch Champions League Round of 16 second leg on TV and via live online stream

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with the second legs of each matchup taking place over the next two weeks starting Tuesday. Defending champions Real Madrid are in a good position to advance, while every other contest will be decided in this second leg.

The biggest matches for fans will feature Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City. The two London clubs are down 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg, while City are tied with RB Leipzig and are in danger of flaming out of the competition once again. Paris Saint-Germain will also need a miracle after going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the home match.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the second leg in the Round of 16.

Tuesday, March 7

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3 p.m. ET (Dortmund lead 1-0)

Benfica vs. Club Brugge - 3 p.m. ET (Benfica lead 2-0)

Wednesday, March 8

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 p.m. ET (Bayern Munich lead 1-0)

Tottenham vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET (AC Milan lead 1-0)

Tuesday, March 14

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan - 4 p.m. ET (Inter lead 1-0)

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 4 p.m. ET (Tied 1-1)

Wednesday, March 15

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 4 p.m. ET (Napoli lead 2-0)

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool - 4 p.m. ET (Real Madrid lead 5-2)

Every UEFA Champions League match throughout the entirety of the tournament can be streamed live on Paramount+, with select matches available via televised broadcast on CBS.