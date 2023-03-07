Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, aggregate score, how to watch Champions League match

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund meet in the first match of the second leg in the Champions League Round of 16 with the German side leading 1-0 on aggregate. This second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, so Chelsea will have the advantage as the home side.

The Blues have struggled since the turn of the calendar year, winning just two matches across all competitions. One of those wins was against Leeds in the Premier League over the weekend, so that’s a sign Chelsea are potentially rounding into form. Given the expensive transfer window this club had, it’s time to show the money was well spent.

Borussia Dortmund enter this contest on an 11-match win streak across all competition, last suffering a defeat in a hybrid friendly against Vietnam in the World Cup break. This club are a serious threat to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance, and will look to keep their Champions League run going with an away victory.

Chelsea could get Reece James back for this match, while Christian Pulisic is still likely to be unavailable. N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva remain sidelined. For Borussia Dortmund, first leg hero Karim Adeyemi is out and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel’s status is up in the air. Youssoufa Moukoko remains out for the German side.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: -115

Draw: +275

Borussia Dortmund: +310

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

It’s tempting to pick Chelsea to work their Champions League magic at home once again but this team simply hasn’t clicked enough recently to justify it. Dortmund are a naturally strong team attacking the opposition, but they may be content to sit back in this match and maintain their one-goal advantage on aggregate.

With one team struggling to find the back of the net and get points, it’s usually a wise move to pick the other side. When the other side is flying like Dormund, it’s an easy call. However, the nature of this competition and being away from home will play a factor, and the German side might be a bit more cautious since they have a 1-0 lead. I’ll take a draw here, which comes in at excellent value at +275.