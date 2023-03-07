How the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal bracket is shaping up

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will conclude the Round of 16 stage in the next two weeks, sending eight teams to the quarterfinal round of Europe’s top club competition. Defending champions Real Madrid are in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinal but several other contenders have work to do in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchups to advance. Here’s a look at which teams have qualified for the quarterfinal round and where things stand as the Round of 16 second legs get underway.

Who is in Champions League quarterfinal round?

TEAMS QUALIFIED: None

Round of 16 standings

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortumund (Dortmund lead 1-0)

Dortmund got the job done at home in the first leg and will now look to maintain their one-goal advantage Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in London.

Benfica vs. Club Brugge (Benfica lead 2-0)

The Portuguese side continue to punch above their weight and should have no problems reaching the quarterfinal round.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern Munich lead 1-0)

This is going to be another uphill climb for PSG as the French giants look to grab a two-goal advantage away from home. PSG will have to do so without the services of Neymar, who is expected to miss up the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Tottenham vs. AC Milan (AC Milan lead 1-0)

The Serie A side grabbed the advantage in the first leg in the seventh minute and never looked back. Spurs have been playing better of late but will need to dominate AC Milan in this second leg to advance.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City (Tied 1-1)

This is much tougher than Pep Guardiola imagined for his 2022-23 Champions League journey. City have failed in this competition many times, but losing in the Round of 16 might be enough to send the whole thing crumbling. Leipzig have been a pesky side and are playing with house money, which has allowed them to be more aggressive. City badly need a big performance in this second leg.

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan (Inter Milan lead 1-0)

Romelu Lukaku was able to get the lone goal of this matchup in the first leg after Porto went down to 10 men. The Serie A club should be able to see this one out in the second leg after containing Porto’s attack well in the opener.

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli lead 2-0)

The Serie A leaders are absolutely cruising at the moment and should have no trouble keeping their momentum going in the second leg of this clash.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (Real Madrid lead 5-2)

It looked like Liverpool would have a strong showing after jumping out in front at Anfield 2-0 before everything came crashing down. Real Madrid scored five unanswered goals and will be at home for the second leg. It’s going to be hard for the Reds to come back in the rematch of last year’s Champions League final, especially at the Bernabeu.