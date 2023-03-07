Breaking down the weather forecast for 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The colloquial fifth major will bring together a field of the world’s top golfers, with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy leading the pack on the odds boards. The 2022 PLAYERS winner, Australian golfer Cameron Smith, will not return to the field this year after joining LIV Golf. Tiger Woods will also not join the field.

Rahm’s and McIlroy’s odds are installed at +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will face a full field of top ranked golfers — 43 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will be at THE PLAYERS, as will 49 of the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup point standings — as well as some potential inclement weather. Friday and Saturday bring a chance of rain to the Jacksonville area, which could cause yet another PGA TOUR event to get delayed, something that has been a common occurrence in 2023.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of THE PLAYERS Championship starting Thursday, March 9 and ending Sunday, March 12.

Thursday, March 9

Hi 71°F, Low 62°F: Partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Friday, March 10

Hi 77°F, Low 60°F: PM showers, 36% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Saturday, March 11

Hi 77°F, Low 61°F: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Sunday, March 12

Hi 76°F, Low 64°F: Partly cloudy, 23% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds