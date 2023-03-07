First-round leader odds for 2023 PLAYERS Championship

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship gets underway on Thursday, March 8 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The golfers may be dealing with some rain and winds in later rounds, but the first round forecast shouldn’t affect play on Thursday.
This field of golfers is one of the best we’ll see all year. The PLAYERS Championship is often colloquially called the “fifth major,” and the field represents that. Forty-three of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and 49 of the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will face off on this course.
Tom Hoge and Tommy Fleetwood each shot a 66 in the first round in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, but ended up finishing 33rd and 22nd. Anyone can have one good round on any random day, a reality that creates very long odds with low chances and a high payout for the first-round leader.
For instance, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm top the odds board to be the leader after the first round of play. They also top the leaderboard to win the tournament. It makes sense that each of them would have one of the best scores at the end of every day, but in a field of 144 golfers aiming to start off on the right foot, it’s hard to predict who will come in hot.
Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.
2023 PLAYERS Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 TPC Round 1 Leader Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|Jon Rahm
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3500
|Max Homa
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|Xander Schauffele
|+4000
|Will Zalatoris
|+4500
|Viktor Hovland
|+4500
|Tony Finau
|+4500
|Sungjae Im
|+4500
|Jason Day
|+4500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5000
|Jordan Spieth
|+5000
|Joohyung Kim
|+5000
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|Keegan Bradley
|+5500
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6500
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|Sam Burns
|+7000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+7000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+7500
|Sahith Theegala
|+7500
|Harris English
|+7500
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Russell Henley
|+8000
|Justin Rose
|+8000
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+9000
|Seamus Power
|+9000
|Matt Kuchar
|+9000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|Brian Harman
|+9000
|Alex Noren
|+9000
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|Webb Simpson
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Francesco Molinari
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|Ryan Fox
|+11000
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|Min Woo Lee
|+11000
|Maverick McNealy
|+11000
|Lucas Herbert
|+11000
|K.H. Lee
|+11000
|Justin Suh
|+11000
|Joel Dahmen
|+11000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+11000
|J.T. Poston
|+11000
|Denny McCarthy
|+11000
|Davis Riley
|+11000
|Aaron Wise
|+11000
|Trey Mullinax
|+13000
|Thomas Detry
|+13000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|Sam Ryder
|+13000
|Robby Shelton
|+13000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|Ben Griffin
|+13000
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|Will Gordon
|+15000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|S.H. Kim
|+15000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+15000
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|Doug Ghim
|+15000
|Davis Thompson
|+15000
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|Cam Davis
|+15000
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|Beau Hossler
|+15000
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|Adam Long
|+15000
|Ryan Palmer
|+18000
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|Peter Malnati
|+18000
|Nico Echavarria
|+18000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+18000
|Matt Wallace
|+18000
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|Lanto Griffin
|+18000
|Erik Barnes
|+18000
|Eric Cole
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|Troy Merritt
|+20000
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|Kramer Hickok
|+20000
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|James Hahn
|+20000
|Greyson Sigg
|+20000
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|Chesson Hadley
|+20000
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+20000
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|Harrison Endycott
|+25000
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|Austin Smotherman
|+25000
|Tyson Alexander
|+30000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|Max McGreevy
|+30000
|Kelly Kraft
|+30000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|Ryan Brehm
|+35000
|Jerry Kelly
|+35000