First-round leader odds for 2023 PLAYERS Championship

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship gets underway on Thursday, March 8 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The golfers may be dealing with some rain and winds in later rounds, but the first round forecast shouldn’t affect play on Thursday.

This field of golfers is one of the best we’ll see all year. The PLAYERS Championship is often colloquially called the “fifth major,” and the field represents that. Forty-three of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and 49 of the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will face off on this course.

Tom Hoge and Tommy Fleetwood each shot a 66 in the first round in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, but ended up finishing 33rd and 22nd. Anyone can have one good round on any random day, a reality that creates very long odds with low chances and a high payout for the first-round leader.

For instance, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm top the odds board to be the leader after the first round of play. They also top the leaderboard to win the tournament. It makes sense that each of them would have one of the best scores at the end of every day, but in a field of 144 golfers aiming to start off on the right foot, it’s hard to predict who will come in hot.

Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.

2023 PLAYERS Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook