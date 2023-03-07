 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First-round leader odds for 2023 PLAYERS Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at THE PLAYERS Championship this weekend.

By grace.mcdermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 2 Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2023 PLAYERS Championship gets underway on Thursday, March 8 from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The golfers may be dealing with some rain and winds in later rounds, but the first round forecast shouldn’t affect play on Thursday.

This field of golfers is one of the best we’ll see all year. The PLAYERS Championship is often colloquially called the “fifth major,” and the field represents that. Forty-three of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and 49 of the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will face off on this course.

Tom Hoge and Tommy Fleetwood each shot a 66 in the first round in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship, but ended up finishing 33rd and 22nd. Anyone can have one good round on any random day, a reality that creates very long odds with low chances and a high payout for the first-round leader.

For instance, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm top the odds board to be the leader after the first round of play. They also top the leaderboard to win the tournament. It makes sense that each of them would have one of the best scores at the end of every day, but in a field of 144 golfers aiming to start off on the right foot, it’s hard to predict who will come in hot.

Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.

2023 PLAYERS Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 TPC Round 1 Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Rory McIlroy +2200
Scottie Scheffler +2500
Jon Rahm +2500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Max Homa +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Xander Schauffele +4000
Will Zalatoris +4500
Viktor Hovland +4500
Tony Finau +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Jason Day +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Joohyung Kim +5000
Cameron Young +5000
Keegan Bradley +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Sam Burns +7000
Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Tommy Fleetwood +7500
Sahith Theegala +7500
Harris English +7500
Tom Hoge +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Matt Kuchar +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Alex Noren +9000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Francesco Molinari +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Ryan Fox +11000
Nick Taylor +11000
Min Woo Lee +11000
Maverick McNealy +11000
Lucas Herbert +11000
K.H. Lee +11000
Justin Suh +11000
Joel Dahmen +11000
Jhonattan Vegas +11000
J.T. Poston +11000
Denny McCarthy +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Aaron Wise +11000
Trey Mullinax +13000
Thomas Detry +13000
Taylor Pendrith +13000
Taylor Moore +13000
Stephan Jaeger +13000
Sepp Straka +13000
Scott Stallings +13000
Sam Ryder +13000
Robby Shelton +13000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000
Luke List +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Hayden Buckley +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
Byeong Hun An +13000
Brendon Todd +13000
Brandon Wu +13000
Ben Griffin +13000
Andrew Putnam +13000
Adam Svensson +13000
Aaron Rai +13000
Will Gordon +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
S.H. Kim +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Martin Laird +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Davis Thompson +15000
David Lipsky +15000
Cam Davis +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Beau Hossler +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Adam Long +15000
Ryan Palmer +18000
Russell Knox +18000
Peter Malnati +18000
Nico Echavarria +18000
Matthew NeSmith +18000
Matt Wallace +18000
Mark Hubbard +18000
Lanto Griffin +18000
Erik Barnes +18000
Eric Cole +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Troy Merritt +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
Scott Piercy +20000
Michael Thompson +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Kramer Hickok +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Justin Lower +20000
James Hahn +20000
Greyson Sigg +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Chesson Hadley +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
Andrew Novak +20000
Aaron Baddeley +20000
Matthias Schwab +25000
Kevin Tway +25000
Harrison Endycott +25000
Doc Redman +25000
Austin Smotherman +25000
Tyson Alexander +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Nick Watney +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Kelly Kraft +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Ryan Brehm +35000
Jerry Kelly +35000

More From DraftKings Nation