Full list of tee times for Round 1 of THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

The tournament often known as the “fifth major” will draw many of the best golfers in the world to its 144-man field, including 43 of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy headline the field. Golfers will compete for a share of a $25 million purse over four days, with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Featured groups:

7:34 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim

7:45 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

12:34 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland

12:56 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship on Thursday, March 9.