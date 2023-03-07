How to watch WWE NXT Roadblock via live stream and what to watch on March 7

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight is the special Roadblock episode for NXT and it will be a busy night as the developmental brand continues the march towards Stand and Deliver in just over three weeks. Five matches have been announced for tonight’s show, including one title showdown. We’ll also get a WWE Hall of Famer making an appearance during a segment.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will put her title on the line at Roadblock tonight when defending against Meiko Satomura. A few weeks ago, Perez enlisted the help of the former NXT UK Women’s Champion to take down Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a tag match. Afterwards, Satomura requested a title opportunity and the champ obliged. We’ll see who emerges victorious out of what should be a competitive bout.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will team up with the Creed Brothers to take on Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in a six-man tag team match tonight. These parties have butted heads over the past several weeks, with Indus Sher defeating the Creeds on a recent episode of NXT and Breakker successfully defending his title against Mahal two weeks ago. We’ll see which team gains the upper hand this evening.

Toxic Attraction explodes tonight as Gigi Dolin will go one-on-one with Jacy Jayne tonight. Last month, Jayne turned on her now tag partner by issuing a brutal attack. Dolin would return with an attack of her own a few weeks later, setting this grudge match between the former tag champs in motion. It’s an interesting decision to do this match here tonight, so we’ll see if this is simply setting up for a match with higher stakes at Stand and Deliver.

Tonight, we’ll get an episode of the Grayson Waller Effect where he’ll have de-facto NXT commissioner Shawn Michaels on as a special guest. Since losing his NXT title match in the main event of Vengeance Day, Waller has been creating problems all over the show and has particularly aimed his ire at the figurehead Michaels, who suspended him for one week recently. There has been speculation that HBK could step into the ring to face Waller and Stand and Deliver, so we’ll see if that actually materializes.

Also on the show, Dijak will face Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight and Andre Chase will go head-to-head with Joe Gacy.