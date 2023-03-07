Outright picks for THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off on Thursday. March 7 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. One month out from the Masters, this will be something of a warm-up to the majors as the best of the best in golf compete against each other in a high-stakes matchup with a $25 million purse.

Who will be able to outlast their peers this weekend? Let’s take a look at some of our picks for THE PLAYERS Championsip.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship picks

Scottie Scheffler (+1000)

Scheffler had a real chance last week at taking home the Arnold Palmer win before a late bogey put him out of contention, and is still playing at his consistent best. He has struggled at Sawgrass before, but don’t rule him out quite yet — he is still one of the best ball-strikers in the field, and is averaging 2.5 SG.

Max Homa (+2200)

Homa’s approach ranks first in the field in strokes gained, and he has made quite a name for himself this season. He finished tied for 13th last year at THE PLAYERS, and has been putting well in recent tournaments. He is averaging 1.2 SG on the approach and 1.0 SG off the putter in his last 25 rounds.

Viktor Hovland (+2800)

Hovland ranks fifth in true strokes gained at TPC Sawgrass in this field, averaging 2.17 SG over seven rounds on the Ponte Vedra course. He has started 2023 by getting a top 20 finish in four of the five tournaments that he has played, and finished ninth at last year’s PLAYERS. He excels off the tee, which could be enough to make up for some short-game issues.