NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at the Phoenix Raceway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR will remain out west for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will head to the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500. This will be the 19th running of this event and the fourth race in the 2023 Cup Series schedule. The race has had a different name/sponsor each of the last four years and has been known as the Fan Shield 500, Instacart 500 and Ruoff Mortgage 500 previously.

This event consists of 312 laps around the 1.022-mile circuit. The first stage will consist of 75 laps. The second will be increased to 115 laps. The third and final stage will be increased yet again to 122 laps. Last year’s winner was Chase Briscoe, with Martin Truex Jr. winning in 2021 and Joey Logano taking the checkered flag in 2020.

Logano opens with the best odds to win the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +800 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+800), Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1000). Briscoe has +2000 odds to be the first back-to-back winner at this event since Kevin Harvick in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 Opening Odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Joey Logano +800
Ryan Blaney +800
Kyle Larson +900
Denny Hamlin +1000
Ross Chastain +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1000
Kyle Busch +1000
Christopher Bell +1000
Kevin Harvick +1000
William Byron +1200
Chase Briscoe +2000
Alex Bowman +2000
Tyler Reddick +2500
Daniel Suarez +3000
Bubba Wallace +3500
Brad Keselowski +4000
Ryan Preece +4000
Austin Cindric +5000
Aric Almirola +5000
Ty Gibbs +5000
Josh Berry +5000
Erik Jones +5000
Austin Dillon +6000
Chris Buescher +8000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Justin Haley +10000
Corey Lajoie +10000
Zane Smith +20000
Michael McDowell +20000
Harrison Burton +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

