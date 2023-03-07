NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR will remain out west for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will head to the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500. This will be the 19th running of this event and the fourth race in the 2023 Cup Series schedule. The race has had a different name/sponsor each of the last four years and has been known as the Fan Shield 500, Instacart 500 and Ruoff Mortgage 500 previously.

This event consists of 312 laps around the 1.022-mile circuit. The first stage will consist of 75 laps. The second will be increased to 115 laps. The third and final stage will be increased yet again to 122 laps. Last year’s winner was Chase Briscoe, with Martin Truex Jr. winning in 2021 and Joey Logano taking the checkered flag in 2020.

Logano opens with the best odds to win the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +800 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+800), Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1000). Briscoe has +2000 odds to be the first back-to-back winner at this event since Kevin Harvick in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.