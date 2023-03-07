How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 37

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 37 in the middle of the week. Wrexham will be taking on Dag & Red as the club hopes to maintain its position at the top of the table. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Dag & Red

Date: Tuesday, March 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham drew in their last match against Maidenhead United but remain one point ahead of Notts County in the English National League table with one game in hand. Wrexham do have a return game with Notts County though, so they’ll want to keep getting wins to keep their margin of error intact.

Dag & Red sit 10th in the table but have won three of their last four matches including a 2-1 victory over Notts County to help out Wrexham when it comes to promotion. In the first meeting between these teams back in September, Wrexham won 4-1.