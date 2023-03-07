Picks, predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State in ACC Tournament First Round

The ACC Tournament begins with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday, March 7. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. ET from the Greensboro Coliseum and will air on the ACC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State odds in ACC Tournament

Spread: Georgia Tech -1

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Georgia Tech -115, FSU -105

Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14 ACC) enters as winners of three straight heading into the opening round of the ACC tournament, which bodes well for their odds of avenging their loss to the Seminoles back in January. Despite suffering a nine-game losing streak heading into the last month, head coach Josh Pastner has found an efficient starting lineup with the likes of Miles Kelly, Lance Terry, and Ja’von Franklin carrying the team amid their three-game winning streak. The Yellowjackets’ current offensive efficiency rating as measured by KenPom.com is 104.3, the highest for the Jackets in seven seasons under Pastner.

Florida State (9-22, 7-13 ACC) bested Georgia Tech by 11 points when they last met in Tallahassee during the regular season, but these foes enter the opening round in the ACC tournament as two completely different teams since then. The Seminoles have lost six of its last seven, with the only win being a miraculous buzzer-beater against Miami. Florida State averaged 69.6 PPG against ACC competition this season, much like the Yellowjackets, but their defense has allowed six more points per outing in comparison to Georgia Tech.

The Pick: Georgia Tech -1

The Yellowjackets have been 4-0 versus the spread as of late while the Seminoles have coughed up a mere 1-4 record over their last five games. Georgia Tech’s hot shooting from beyond the arc, which has averaged 38% or better from three in five of their last six conference games, should spell doom for a Florida State defense that has been susceptible down the stretch of the regular season. Take the favorites to win and cover in this ACC opening-round matchup.