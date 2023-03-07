Picks, predictions for Louisville vs. Boston College in ACC Tournament First Round

The No. 10 Boston College Eagles take on the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday, March 7. The game will air on ACCN at 4:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Louisville vs. Boston College odds in ACC First Round

Spread: Boston College -6

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: BC -250, Louisville +210

Louisville (4-27, 2-18 ACC) has the worst conference record in the ACC and one of the worst overall records in college basketball. The Cardinals won just four games this season — against Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida A&M, and Western Kentucky. The Cardinals rank 284th overall at KenPom after their disaster of a season. They lost to Boston College earlier this season by 10 points and wrapped up their regular season with a loss to Virginia.

Boston College (15-16, 9-11 ACC) finished off their regular season with a loss to Georgia Tech just a few days after shocking Virginia and pulling off a major upset. The Eagles ended up with a respectable nine conference wins, though the divide between the bottom teams of the ACC and the top teams is not a small one. BC ranks 173rd at KenPom.

The Pick: Boston College -6

BC has already bested Louisville this season, and while the Cardinals had a couple of major wins, they appeared to be flukes, as they couldn’t hold onto any meaningful streaks. As long as Makai Ashton-Langford and Quinten Post, the Eagles’ scoring leaders, are healthy and ready to play, this should be light work for Boston College.